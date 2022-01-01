Used fireworks spark fire at Baton Rouge home Friday night

83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, January 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Fireworks stored in a plastic garbage can sparked a fire at a Shenandoah home on New Year's Eve.

A storage area of a carport burned after the used fireworks ignited just before 11 p.m. Friday.

St. George Fire Department crews got the fire out in a few minutes, keeping the fire from spreading and only damaging the storage area and carport.

The home where the fire happened is on Sportsylvania Drive.

There were no injuries. 

