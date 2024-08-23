US announces free COVID-19 tests, treatments

BATON ROUGE -- Government health officials announced the return of free tests, vaccines and treatments.

COVID-19 tests and other treatments like the antiviral drug -- Paxlovid -- will be available for free for people who are uninsured or who are on Medicare or Medicaid.

Free vaccines will continue to be available to children from low-income families through the Government's Vaccines for Children program.

The updated COVID-19 vaccines were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

The shots are expected to be in pharmacies within weeks.

The government will reopen its covidtests.gov website in late September

Each household can order up to four free at-home tests, which will be delivered through the mail.

Additional free tests will be available at community sites like libraries, food banks and long-term care facilities.