61°
Latest Weather Blog
US 90 westbound entrance, exit ramps in Baldwin closing for construction lasting through June
BALDWIN — The US 90 westbound entrance and exit ramps at LA 83 in Baldwin will close Tuesday at 7 a.m. for about six months.
The closure, which will last until June 30 at 5 p.m., is to allow crews to perform bridge repairs, base construction, concrete pavement and asphalt pavement operations on the ramps. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area, the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said.
A detour for the US 90 westbound exit ramp to LA 83 will be available from Exit 144 to US 90 Westbound Frontage Road to LA 83. A detour for US 90 westbound entrance ramp from LA 83 will be available from US 90 Westbound Frontage Road to LA 318 to US 90.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
-
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
-
Santa helps Livingston, Ascension parish get into the Christmas spirit during food...
-
Kids museum offers free health resources to families Sunday
-
Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts eighth annual toy drive to honor fallen officer's...
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...