US 90 westbound entrance, exit ramps in Baldwin closing for construction lasting through June

BALDWIN — The US 90 westbound entrance and exit ramps at LA 83 in Baldwin will close Tuesday at 7 a.m. for about six months.

The closure, which will last until June 30 at 5 p.m., is to allow crews to perform bridge repairs, base construction, concrete pavement and asphalt pavement operations on the ramps. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area, the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said.

A detour for the US 90 westbound exit ramp to LA 83 will be available from Exit 144 to US 90 Westbound Frontage Road to LA 83. A detour for US 90 westbound entrance ramp from LA 83 will be available from US 90 Westbound Frontage Road to LA 318 to US 90.