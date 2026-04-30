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Town of Killian under 'precautionary' boil water advisory

2 hours 57 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 12:31 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN — A "precautionary" boil water advisory was issued for the Town of Killian on Wednesday morning.

The town said the advisory was put into place because an electrician blew some fuses while replacing a generator transfer switch, causing water pressure to drop. 

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The town did not say when the advisory could be lifted. 

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