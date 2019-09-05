94°
US 190 closed as crews work to clear large fuel spill

Thursday, September 05 2019
TORBERT - An accident in Pointe Coupee Parish has spilled "hundreds of gallons" of fuel on US 190, leading officials to close the roadway Thursday afternoon.

The crash was first reported around 3:45 p.m. on the highway between LA 1 and LA 978. State police said the crash involved a commercial vehicle but could reveal little else about the accident.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

