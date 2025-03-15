UPDATE: Strong to severe storms moving east of the Metro Area

UPDATE - 5:15 p.m. Tuesday: A line of strong thunderstorms continues to charge eastward through the Capital Area. As of this writing, the Storm Station is giving the all clear from severe weather for Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, St. Helena, West Feliciana, and East Feliciana Parishes, as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Any location that has not yet seen the line of storms roll through their location still has a shot at seeing damaging straight-line winds and brief tornadoes.

Many parishes and counties have been trimmed from the Tornado Watch, including Baton Rouge. The watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. James, Assumption, and St. Mary Parishes.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Tornado Warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device, and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80 mph likely. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible.

Mardi Gras Day: High winds and storms on Mardi Gras Day may interrupt some outdoor activities. Have a way to receive weather alerts on Fat Tuesday as the impactful weather arrives in the Capital Region. Gusty winds will be felt by everyone, even outside of thunderstorms. Most will also experience storms during the afternoon, a few of which could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be mild all day with highs warming into the 70s ahead of the storms.

High Wind – A High Wind Warning will remain in effect for all of southern Louisiana until 9 p.m. Tuesday. This alert is not as common, with the Capital Area averaging less than one per year. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph are likely with gusts to 45 mph especially before storms pass through. Winds should relax somewhat into the evening hours.

High-profile vehicles could become unstable if a gust of wind is caught. Travel for these vehicles will also be challenging. Damaging winds may blow down weak or dead trees, leading to scattered power outages.

Storms - Widespread showers and thunderstorms will move through the Capital Area through the late afternoon hours. The storms could be on the strong to severe side. All severe hazards (wind, hail, tornadoes) are on the table. However, damaging straight-line winds and a few tornadoes appear to be the primary concerns.

Rest of the Week: Conditions will quickly improve behind a cold front Tuesday night. Expect to wake up to clear skies Wednesday morning. The forecast will remain quiet and mild for Ash Wednesday activities and the second half of the workweek. The next rainmaker is set to arrive in the Capital Area over the weekend.

