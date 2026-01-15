Thursday AM Forecast: Much cooler today, more fronts on the way

After a cold front passage yesterday, temperatures will feel much cooler today. The atmosphere will try to warm on some days, but multiple fronts will keep us from any drastic warmups.

Today & Tonight: Sunshine will dominate today with highs barley reaching the 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Lows near freezing are expected overnight, but temperatures will start to warm before daybreak thanks to winds flipping out of the south.

Up Next: Friday afternoon offers a short-lived warmup, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s. That milder air won’t stick around for long, though, as another, stronger cold front arrives Friday night into early Saturday. A few isolated showers could accompany the front, but rainfall totals look minimal—similar to what we saw with the midweek system. The main impact will be cooler air settling in, keeping daytime highs in the 50s this weekend and dropping overnight lows into the 30s.

Snow Chance: Latest model data still indicates some low probabilities for some light snow or flurries this weekend. As very cold air continues spilling into the region, the upper-level energy responsible for the cold front could draw a touch of moisture inland from the Gulf. If there is enough moisture, some light rain or even snow flurries could fall Saturday night while most are sleeping. If any frozen precipitation does occur, no impacts are expected. Skies will clear quickly after dawn on Sunday with a bright, but chilly finish to the weekend.

MLK Day & Beyond: Conditions are shaping up well for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Sunshine should be abundant, and afternoon temperatures will rebound to around 60 degrees, making it comfortable for outdoor events and tributes. Looking ahead, the next opportunity for rain doesn’t appear until midweek.

