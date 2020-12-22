UPDATE: Authorities arrest alleged abuser who set woman's car on fire

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man has been booked into the Parish Prison after allegedly setting a woman's car on fire near her home where she and her children were sleeping.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes Patrick Chambers, 34, set the victim's car on fire Nov. 25 at her home on Richardson Drive.

The victim said she was awoken by an explosion around 4 a.m. that morning and found her vehicle on fire under her car port. The woman said the fire was raging right next to her home, prompting her to flee the house with her four kids.

The woman later told investigators she had previously received a text message from Chambers saying her car "WOULD B ON FIRE" if not for her children and threatening to shoot her in her face.

Chambers was arrested on Monday (Dec. 21) on counts of aggravated arson, improper telephone communications and terrorizing.

According to arrest records, Chambers also has numerous domestic abuse charges against the same victim.