UPDATE: 12-year-old New Orleans girl reported missing has been found

3 years 10 months 4 hours ago Sunday, October 15 2017 Oct 15, 2017 October 15, 2017 8:42 PM October 15, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

UPDATE: FBI officials say Priscilla Moreci was found safe at 5 p.m. Sunday in a New Orleans neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans office of the FBI is investigating the disappearance of a girl from the French Quarter. 

According to authorities, 12-year-old Priscilla Moreci went missing Thursday night. She was supposed to meet her father after school in the 900 block of St. Philip Street. 

Moreci was last seen on surveillance cameras near Burgundy St. and Dumaine St. 

She is about 5'3"tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Moreci has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing her Einstein Middle School uniform - white shirt, blue sweatshirt, black shorts and tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the New Orleans Police Department or the FBI at 504-816-3000. 

