Unrestrained driver dead after two-vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish, troopers say

HAHNVILLE - A woman was killed in a crash on LA 3127 Friday evening in St. Charles Parish after being ejected from her vehicle.

State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of LA 3127 and LA 3160 in Hahnville. Danielle Summers, 43, was killed in the crash.

Troopers said Summers was the front seat passenger in a minivan driving west on LA 3127. At the same time, an SUV was stopped at the intersection of the highways, waiting to turn left onto LA 3127.

The minivan entered the intersection, and the SUV simultaneously crossed the west lanes of 3127 while turning. The vehicles collided, causing the minivan to flip several times, according to police.

Summers was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene. The driver of the minivan was brought to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Billy Ray Hunt, was not injured, police say.

Toxicology samples were taken from all drivers for analysis in an ongoing investigation.