University of New Orleans to search for new president following return to LSU System

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans will soon begin the search for a new president as President Kathy Johnson announced on Friday that she accepted a new role as Executive Vice President and Provost at Saint Louis University.

Johnson, who became UNO's first female president in 2023, will remain as president of UNO until June 30, leading the university through the transition back to the Louisiana State University System.

Jeanette Weiland, who recently served as UNO's interim chief administrative officer, will serve as interim chancellor and chief administrative officer beginning on July 1 to help guide the university as it returns to the LSU System. She also previously served as the chief business officer for Tulane University's School of Science and Engineering.

The university will launch a national search for a permanent chancellor following its return to the LSU System on July 1, where it was originally founded in 1958.