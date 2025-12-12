72°
University of New Orleans issues mandatory evacuation order following potential threat to campus
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans ordered a campus-wide evacuation Friday morning after authorities were made aware of a potential threat to campus.
The message sent to students and staff said that a mandatory evacuation was ordered for all UNO campuses.
"This is an actual emergency and not a test or a drill!" the message read.
