University Lakes construction expecting delays after no contractors bid on project

BATON ROUGE - A portion of the University Lakes Project has hit an unexpected snag after it didn't receive any bids from contractors for the May Street bridge portion of the plan.

Project manager Mark Goodson says they received a "variety of reasons why contractors ultimately decided not to submit a bid," but did not elaborate in an email with WBRZ.

Goodson says over 30 contractors downloaded the bid package when it was advertised.

While the news isn't what the project was hoping for, Goodson says it will delay construction but hopefully not for long.

The University Lakes project has been progressing for more than year. Barges recently moved into University lake to start dredging there.