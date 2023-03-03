United Cajun Navy sets Saturday search for missing Georgia man

BATON ROUGE – The United Cajun Navy will be among those searching Saturday for Nathan Millard.

Millard, 42, was last seen last Wednesday. He was on a work trip to Baton Rouge from Georgia.

The search for Millard will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Watermark Hotel, 150 3rd St., where volunteers are asked to check in. It will continue until 4 p.m.