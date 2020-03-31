Unemployment benefits expanded to more people

BATON ROUGE - More people are now eligible to apply for unemployment. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES ACT) expanded the scope of individuals who are eligible for unemployment benefits to furloughed, self-employed, or gig workers.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission encourages anyone who might have been ineligible for unemployment benefits before filing a claim at laworks.net.

Monique Lord owns Nouveau Coiffure Salon in Zachary and closed her doors a couple of weeks ago. She rents booths in the salon to other hairstylists which makes her a small business owner who rents to other small business owners.

"They pay their rent to me as the salon owner and me as the salon owner pays the overhead rent the insurance," said Lord.

It also makes her and the other small business owners in her salon a 1099 employee. Previously, 1099 employees were not eligible for unemployment benefits but that's now changed.

"It would help to pay our rent our overhead, it would help my girls in the salon," she said.

For any individual to receive their weekly unemployment benefits, they must file their weekly certification before the Sunday of each week they are unemployed.

Weekly Certifications at laworks.net or by calling 866-783-5567.