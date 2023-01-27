Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket has officially expired

ASCENSION PARISH - A $50,000 lottery ticket officially expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. It was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant. The winning ticket had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number.

People are wondering who the mysterious winner is, and why they left their ticket unclaimed.

“I would’ve liked to know who it was. It would’ve been even better if it was one of our local, regular customers,” an employee said.

This isn’t the largest sum of money left unclaimed in Louisiana. In 2012, a Mega Millions ticket that won $3 million expired. The ticket had three plays on it that won $1 million each.

The Louisiana Lottery office states, “Once prize money is expired it is deposited into an unclaimed prize fund which is then returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant win games and player promotions.”

Powerball prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the five regional offices located throughout the state, or at the lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire can be found on the lottery’s website at http://www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.