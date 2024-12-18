64°
U.S. Senate sets final vote before end of week to vote on Social Security Fairness Act

1 hour 51 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, December 18 2024 Dec 18, 2024 December 18, 2024 8:57 PM December 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Unsplash

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate is set to do a final vote before the end of the week to remove restrictions limiting or eliminating Social Security benefits for teachers, police, firefighters, and other public workers paying into the system, The Advocate reported.

Both Louisiana's senators, Bill Cassidy and John N. Kennedy voted in favor of invoking cloture, which means the bill move to a final vote. Cassidy previously told the Associated Press that he believed the bill would pass.

The new law would impact public workers who held jobs prior or after their government employment, as well as those who took a second job to supplement their income. It would affect about 94,000 employees in Louisiana and another 2 million nationwide.

