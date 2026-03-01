Iranian president says new leadership council has begun its work after death of supreme leader

(AP) — Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that a new leadership council “has begun its work” after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Pezeshkian made the comment in a prerecorded message aired on Iranian state television.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Al Jazeera network that a new supreme leader will be chosen in “one or two days.”

A massive explosion struck Iran’s capital Sunday as the Israeli military said it was striking targets in central Tehran. Earlier, Iran fired missiles at an ever-widening list of targets in Israel and Gulf Arab states in retaliation.

Several Iranian-Americans living in Baton Rouge were overwhelmed with joy, hearing the news of the United States and Israel launching an attack on Iran.

The U.S. military says three service members have been killed and five seriously wounded in the Iran operation.