U.S. Marshals offering reward for info, or remains, of Baton Rouge man wanted in 2016 murder

BATON ROUGE - Federal marshals on Thursday renewed their request for information on a man sought in a 2016 homicide, this time suggesting he may be dead.

Leethel White, 47, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for first-degree murder and attempted murder after he allegedly shot two female associates in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge. The U.S. Marshals said they may also offer a reward to anyone who can confirm White's death and the whereabouts of his remains, if he is dead.

White is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, his chest and his back. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED2 or send information via the USMS Tips App.