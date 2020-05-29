86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Army's first female combat arms general officer visits BR Food Bank

3 hours 37 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 9:47 AM May 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson Image: The San Antonio Express-News

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Food Bank will be visited by Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson of the U.S. Army on Friday morning. 

Lt. General Richardson's special trip to the food bank is to commend soldiers who've been deployed to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to oversee COVID-19 relief efforts in the 11-parish service area. 

The food bank's volunteers and the assisting soldiers have an enormous task, and as no stranger to challenges, the Lt. General will be able to provide much-needed encouragement. 

She's nationally recognized as the Army’s first female combat arms general officer, and in 2019 she also became its first woman to command the Army component of a larger, multiservice unit.

Click here for information on donating to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days