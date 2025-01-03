55°
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational
BATON ROUGE - The U-High Cubs hosted five other area basketball teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational. Catholic High, East Ascension, Walker, Dunham and Ponchatoula were all apart of the action.
Catholic handled business against East Ascension to start the day with a 65-50 victory.
The Cubs came back after trailing at halftime to beat Ponchatoula 52-49.
Finally, the Dunham Tigers got off to a fast start in their ultimate victory over Walker. The Tigers lead 45-34 at halftime and won the game 78-62.
