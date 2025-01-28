51°
U-High girls, Denham Springs boys win district soccer titles

3 hours 27 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2025 Jan 27, 2025 January 27, 2025 10:44 PM January 27, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The University High girls soccer team and the Denham Springs boys soccer team picked up district titles on Monday night.

The U-High girls went on the road and beat Parkview Baptist 1-0 for the District 5 - Division III title. The Cubs handed the Eagles just their second loss of the season.

The Denham Springs boys dominated Walker en route to a 7-0 win and a District 5 - Division I championship. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season unbeaten, at 17-0-1.

Louisiana high school soccer playoffs begin on Wednesday.

