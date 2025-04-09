LSU baseball comes from behind to defeat Nicholls, 5-3 on the road

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

THIBODAUX - No. 2 LSU baseball trailed for most of the game against Nicholls on Wednesday night at Ben Meyer Diamond.

The Tigers fell behind in the third inning when the Colonels scored off of an RBI single, and then again in the fourth with a 2 RBI double. LSU trailed 3-0 from there.

Things didn't really start going for them until the seventh inning. The bases were loaded when Steven Milam singled to right field to get the Tigers on the board. LSU would tie the game 3-3 shortly after from a Jake Brown single to left that would plate two more runs.

The bases were loaded again in the seventh and Chris Stanfield capitalized. He singled to left field for LSU to take the lead late in the game.

Freshman William Schmidt was the star arm of the game. He came in as relief and closed the game strong. He threw four innings and did not allow a hit or a run and set a new career record with eight strikeouts.

LSU defeats the Colonels 5-3 and will now turn their attention to their next SEC series at Auburn starting Friday.