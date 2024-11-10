U-High football team's wins reinstated 'until legal matter is resolved,' per LHSAA

BATON ROUGE - Sunday, the LHSAA reinstated the U-High football team's wins after revoking them due to an ineligible player being on the team.

On Nov. 5, the LHSAA revoke the team's wins, making their record go from 7-2 to 0-9. Sunday morning, when announcing the playoff brackets, the association said it would reinstate the school's wins until the legal matter was resolved, returning the school's record to 8-2.

The forfeit of eight of its games came after rumors circulated about U-High being investigated for having a possible ineligible player, The Advocate reports. The LHSAA does not provide information about sanctions to the media.

U-High filed a temporary restraining order against the LHSAA requiring it to withdraw the imposed penalties.