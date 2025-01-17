U-High director Kevin George removed from position; LSU administrator named interim

BATON ROUGE — Kevin George is no longer serving as the director of University Laboratory School, a Friday email sent out by the school said.

Until a replacement is named, George's position will be filled by Rob Lyles. Lyles will serve as interim director and Aimee Welch-James will serve as the newly-created interim associate director for academic programs and services.

Before being named interim director, Lyles served as the assistant dean for administration at LSU, which oversees the University Laboratory School. Welch-James is currently the high school principal for U-High.

George was named to the school's directorship in 2021 after previously serving as chief school accountability officer for New Orleans Public Schools and working with the Louisiana Department of Education.

George was also a finalist for the 2024 search for an East Baton Rouge Schools superintendent. The job ultimately went to LaMont Cole.