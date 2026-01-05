63°
Tyner Creek Bridge to be replaced, expected to be closed through September

58 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, January 05 2026 Jan 5, 2026 January 05, 2026 5:51 PM January 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Starting Monday, Jan. 12, Tangipahoa Parish's Tyner Creek Bridge will be closed due to a replacement operation. 

DOTD says the closure is expected to last through September 2026. 

Drivers are advised to use the following detour:
-Drivers headed east may take La. 40 east to U.S. 51, then north to La. 16 east to re-intersect La. 1054
-Drivers headed west may take La. 16 west to U.S. 51 South to La. 40 East, to re-intersect La. 1054

