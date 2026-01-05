Tyner Creek Bridge to be replaced, expected to be closed through September

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Starting Monday, Jan. 12, Tangipahoa Parish's Tyner Creek Bridge will be closed due to a replacement operation.

DOTD says the closure is expected to last through September 2026.

Drivers are advised to use the following detour:

-Drivers headed east may take La. 40 east to U.S. 51, then north to La. 16 east to re-intersect La. 1054

-Drivers headed west may take La. 16 west to U.S. 51 South to La. 40 East, to re-intersect La. 1054