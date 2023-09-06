84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two women in custody for involvement in Denham Springs shooting

1 hour 15 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, September 06 2023 Sep 6, 2023 September 06, 2023 9:28 PM September 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two women involved in a Denham Springs shooting on Monday have been taken into custody.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old female Alexis Scott was in a car with others when it stopped around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the South Haven subdivision. 

Deputies said one person from the car got out and shot at another vehicle. There were no injuries reported and the car sped off, to be later found abandoned in a store parking lot. 

Scott was arrested for accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder. 

Tuesday evening, the LPSO announced they had arrested another woman, but did not disclose their level of involvement in the shooting or what their charges are. 

