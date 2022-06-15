Two women arrested for separate arsons Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Two women were arrested for separate crimes by an arson task force Tuesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, 39-year-old Jennifer Ray went into a man's home Nov. 5, 2021, "demanding money for drugs." The warrant says when Ray didn't get the money, she set fire to the man's car that was parked near his home.

Fire investigators also arrested 37-year-old Lacey Bonaventure, who allegedly set fire to a four-plex Feb. 21, 2022. An arrest warrant said Bonaventure was evicted from her apartment on N Stevendale Rd.

Seven days later, the property owner went in Bonaventure's vacant apartment to clean. According to documents, the owner found "a wooden construction board had been deliberately set on top of the stove with the burner turned on." Because it was discovered early, the fire did not harm the property or any other residents.

The property owner and other residents of the complex told fire investigators Bonaventure had made a spare key to the apartment and was around the complex after he had been kicked out.

Ray and Bonaventure were booked for aggravated arson. Bonaventure was additionally booked for attempted crime.