Two women accused of sneaking drugs into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE — Two women were arrested after allegedly sneaking drugs into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Arrest documents say an EBRSO deputy was patrolling when he noticed a car pull up alongside the back of the prison and turn all of its lights off for a few seconds before someone got out and threw something over the fence. Deputies later found a black tube sock containing a lighter, pocket knife, rolling papers, synthetic marijuana, meth and tobacco.

Once the lights turned back on, the deputy followed the car to a home on Rickover Street.

Documents say the car stopped again, but this time a man got out and ran away. Rather than chase him, the deputy stayed with the car and found 21-year-old Chrideisha Johnson and 32-year-old Sharnice Whitfield inside.

According to an affidavit, Whitfield told deputies that she and Johnson gave a man identified only as D a ride, but they did not know him. He asked them to drive to the prison and then told them to park and cut the car's lights, she said. He then threw "something black" over the prison fence before getting back in the car.

Johnson allegedly told deputies that she smoked a blunt with Whitfield earlier that night, fell asleep and only remembers "being woken up by law enforcement."

Johnson and Whitfield were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for taking contraband to a penal institution and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II drugs.