Two Winn-Dixie locations in Baton Rouge closing, reopening under new grocery chain branding

BATON ROUGE - Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Friday that two Winn-Dixie locations in Baton Rouge will become Super 1 Foods stores in November.

The current Winn-Dixie locations — at 8601 Siegen Lane and 13002 Coursey Boulevard — will close Nov. 16 and reopen the following week as Super 1 Foods stores, according to a press release by the company.

"These new stores reflect our commitment to providing fresh, affordable groceries and exceptional service to families across the South Louisiana region," Chairman and CEO for BGC Brad Brookshire said.

BGC plans to keep the current employees working at the Winn-Dixie locations due to their experience and connection to the community, while bringing in new employees to support the Super 1 Foods stores' new offerings.

BGC has over 200 store locations across Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.