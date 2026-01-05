Glasses retailer Warby Parker opening first Baton Rouge location at Perkins Rowe

BATON ROUGE — Eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker is coming to Perkins Rowe later this year.

Perkins Rowe announced Warby Parker's first Baton Rouge location on Monday. The store is expected to open in late Q1 2026.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Warby Parker to Perkins Rowe and celebrate their first Baton Rouge location,” Perkins Rowe General Manager Bryan LeBlanc said. “They bring a fresh, accessible approach to eyewear that we know our community will love.”

Warby Parker started in 2010 as an online retailer and has expanded to several brick-and-morter locations, including one in New Orleans.