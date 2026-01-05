Jan. 15 is the last day for Louisiana residents to enroll for, renew insurance through HealthCare.gov

BATON ROUGE — The deadline for Louisiana residents to sign up or renew their medical insurance through HealthCare.gov is approaching.

The deadline for medical insurance through HealthCare.gov is Jan. 15, with coverage set to begin on Feb. 1.

Health insurance offered through the federal government will cost significantly more after the Jan. 1 expiration of tax credits designed to help reduce the cost of health insurance for the vast majority of Affordable Care Act enrollees.

The change will see higher health costs for millions of Americans, including higher deductibles.