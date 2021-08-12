Two-vehicle accident shut down I-10 at Grosse Tete exit Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A two-vehicle accident shut down I-10 East at the Grosse Tete exit.

Iberville Sheriff's Office said around 9:30 p.m. August 12, a semi-truck and car crashed into each other, causing multiple injuries and one person needing extrication.

DOTD said traffic was backed up nearly three miles at an hour after the accident, at 10:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.