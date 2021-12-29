78°
Two utility workers shocked while working on power line in St. Amant
ST. AMANT - Two utility workers were shocked Wednesday afternoon while working on a power line along Highway 431.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the men were shocked around 2:30 p.m. and were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
