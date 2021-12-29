78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two utility workers shocked while working on power line in St. Amant

1 hour 17 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, December 29 2021 Dec 29, 2021 December 29, 2021 3:49 PM December 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. AMANT - Two utility workers were shocked Wednesday afternoon while working on a power line along Highway 431. 

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the men were shocked around 2:30 p.m. and were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days