Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, two U-High athletes put pen to paper as they signed their National Letter of Intents and take their talents to the collegiate level.
Taylor Lee signed to play basketball at the University of Mobile. The versatile player is taking her scoring skills to the Rams.
Morgan Jackson is staying close to home and heading to Xavier of New Orleans to play softball.
