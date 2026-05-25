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BRFD shares safety tips as Capital region celebrates Memorial Day

1 hour 31 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2026 May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 5:54 AM May 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - This Memorial Day, people across the Capital region will be swimming, grilling and traveling.

As we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country, it's important to stay safe while doing so.

Abigail Whitam with 2une In spoke with the Baton Rouge Fire Department on Monday for safety tips.

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