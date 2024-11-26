68°
Two transported in serious condition after truck overturned, caught fire on Old Scenic Highway in Zachary
ZACHARY — Two people were brought to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire near Old Scenic Highway in Zachary.
Baton Rouge EMS said that one person was airlifted away from the scene and another was transported in an ambulance.
The crash happened at Carney Road and Old Scenic Highway. The road was closed while AirMed lifted out a patient from the scene, Louisiana State Police said. As of 1:31 p.m., it remains closed.
"We are working on getting it open once the wrecker can come and clear some stuff," a State Police representative said.
Troopers are at the scene of the crash
