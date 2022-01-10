Two teens murdered in separate shootings Sunday; family says they're connected

BATON ROUGE - Dion Williams, a seventh-grader at Park Forest Middle School, was one of two teenagers killed in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

"I'm going to really miss that, that I'm not going to able to call him anymore," said Miranda Williams, the teen's mother. "Me being a parent of a 14-year old, getting calls saying it's your son being shot down, it really hurts. It hurts so bad."

Dion, who was an honor student and basketball star, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a convenience store on Lobdell Avenue.

"I have no idea why somebody would want to shoot him like that. He's only 14," Williams said.

Witness say the teenager was walking back to the car he was riding in when he was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday. Dion's mother said he was in the car with 18-year old Shawn George II, who was also shot dead shortly after 4 p.m. at a different location.

"He was actually in the vehicle with my son at the moment while he was getting shot. And not even two hours later, they found him dead on South Choctaw."

Dion's mother believes the shootings were related to gang members with whom her son had associated. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the teenagers funeral.



