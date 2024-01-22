Two teenagers arrested for calling in bomb threats to Baton Rouge schools in November

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were arrested Monday for calling in bomb threats to three schools during early November.

According to an arrest warrant, 15-year-old Houston Williams called in bomb threats to Thrive Academy, Capitol High School and Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy using a TextNow phone number on Nov. 9. A search warrant to TextNow revealed the number was linked to Williams.

Four days later, another threat was called in by William's number to Thrive Academy.

Officers said Williams was messaged by 16-year-old Jermarion Baker, who is a student at Thrive Academy. After the threats were placed, Baker messaged Williams that he did good and students were being released from school.

Right before the threats were placed, Williams search history shows inquiries for "thrive," "helix," and "capitol school."

Williams was arrested and booked for four counts each of terrorizing and communication of false information of a planned bombing on school property.

Baker was booked for four counts each of principal to terrorizing and principal to communication of false information of a planned bombing on school property.