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Two taken to hospital after shooting on Sycamore Street

2 hours 57 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 9:43 PM March 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Sycamore Street, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, while the second person had another injury.

Officials on the scene said they believed the shooting to be a targeted attack, with the gunshot wound victim seriously injured, but "not in critical condition."

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