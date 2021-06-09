Two state troopers fired, one tied to deadly arrest of Ronald Greene

Dakota DeMoss (left), George Harper (right)

BATON ROUGE - One of several Louisiana state troopers implicated in the violent arrest of a Black man who died in police custody over two years ago was officially fired this week.

WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto learned Wednesday, Louisiana State Police finalized Dakota DeMoss' termination and made it effective June 4. LSP also fired George Harper, another member of Troop F, related to a different use of force incident that happened about a year later.

WBRZ previously reported, DeMoss was one of two troopers who State Police intended to fire amid the outcry that accompanied the release of leaked body camera video that showed a handcuffed Ronald Greene being tased and beaten after a pursuit with troopers in May 2019. LSP later released the video officially amid mounting pressure to show the footage to the public.

Another trooper involved in the arrest, Chris Hollingsworth, was issued a termination letter by State Police last year but died after he crashed his vehicle in what sources said was a suicide.

Last month, State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis said the agency planned to fire DeMoss, who was also suspended for a separate use of force complaint in 2020. The Associated Press reported Wednesday on a secret panel investigating whether LSP Troop F, which handled the Greene arrest, to determine whether its troopers systematically target Black drivers.

Criminal investigations into the actions of DeMoss and the other troopers involved are ongoing.