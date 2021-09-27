76°
Latest Weather Blog
Two shot at mobile home park in Baker Monday night
BAKER - Two people were shot Monday evening at a mobile home park just off of Main Street.
Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Azaela Avenue. The condition of the victims have not been released.
Trending News
No more details were readily available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plans for a new Mississippi River Bridge underway
-
Busted catch basin called into 311 last month, still no repair date
-
Jury selection begins for suspect accused in 2015 killing of Baton Rouge...
-
Nevaeh Allen's biological father heartbroken over 2-year-old's death
-
News 2 Geaux: St. Helena Parish Schools reopen following Hurricane Ida