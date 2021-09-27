76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two shot at mobile home park in Baker Monday night

1 hour 51 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, September 27 2021 Sep 27, 2021 September 27, 2021 10:00 PM September 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Two people were shot Monday evening at a mobile home park just off of Main Street.

Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Azaela Avenue. The condition of the victims have not been released. 

Trending News

No more details were readily available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days