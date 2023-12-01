68°
Latest Weather Blog
Two seriously injured, five total hurt in wreck along Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Five people, including two people who were seriously injured, were hurt in a car accident around Nicholson Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard Friday night, authorities say.
Trending News
The cause of the wreck is currently unknown. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police