Two seriously injured after vehicle catches fire along I-110 Northbound near Harding Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Two people were seriously hurt after a vehicle caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Harding Boulevard.
According to LaDoTD, the wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m.
It's unclear how many vehicles are involved. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
As of 4:45 p.m., all lanes are now back open. Congestion is minimal.
