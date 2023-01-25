49°
Two Pointe Coupee Parish schools to remain closed Thursday due to loss of electricity

11 hours 26 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, January 25 2023 Jan 25, 2023 January 25, 2023 5:33 AM January 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: Classes at STEM and UPCE will be canceled for Thursday, Jan. 25, due to loss of electricity. 

Classes at Livonia, Rosenwald, Rougon and Valverda will resume. 

This is a breaking update. Read original story below.

---------------------

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Public schools are closed on Wednesday, January 25 in Pointe Coupee Parish after severe storms affected the area Tuesday night. 

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said early Wednesday that the public schools would be closed. 

Iberville Parish also shut down schools Wednesday after several schools lost power due to the storms. 

