Iberville Parish schools closed Wednesday due to power outage Tuesday night

1 hour 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, January 24 2023 Jan 24, 2023 January 24, 2023 8:55 PM January 24, 2023 in News
By: Logan Cullop

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish School System announced Tuesday evening that all classes will be canceled Wednesday. 

The school system said they lost power to multiple schools during a band of severe weather and do not know when the power will be restored. 

