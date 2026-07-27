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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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US and Iran pause their attacks after days of escalation
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'Miracles happen every day:' More utility assistance events planned in East Baton...
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LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
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LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
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Pedestrian dies after being struck along Greenwell Springs Road; police investigating as...
Sports Video
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LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
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LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
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Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
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Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
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The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?