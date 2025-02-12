Two Pointe Coupee Parish men arrested for 'deepfakes' of child porn

BATON ROUGE - Two men from Pointe Coupee Parish were arrested for having "deepfakes" of child sexual abuse material.

Louisiana State Police said that Ryan Glaser, a registered sex offender who lives in Oscar, was having a routine phone inspection by his probation and parole officer. They found child sexual abuse material and he was arrested on four counts of possession of unlawful deepfakes.

Troopers said 24-year-old Gregory Duncan Jr. made the deepfakes and distributed them to Glaser. He was booked for four counts of distribution of unlawful deepfakes.