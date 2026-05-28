New drought monitor reveals major improvements

With the continued rainy pattern the Capital Region has been under, the latest drought monitor reveals major improvements area wide. Baton Rouge Metro Airport now has reported a net surplus of rain for the year. It was not that long ago where we were falling behind average for yearly rainfall.

The greatest rainfall totals over the past several weeks have fallen over the Baton Rouge area and along the 10/12 corridor. Given that fact, it is no surprise that most of the area has been eliminated from any drought category. The worst drought conditions were located near the coast and north of Baton Rouge, closer to the state line. Both of these areas have seen full category improvements in the latest monitor.

There are still some areas of drought remaining, with locations near the coast like Morgan City and Houma still hanging on to moderate and severe drought. Further to the north, portions of Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes, along with Wilkinson county still have moderate drought.

Storms will stay in the forecast through at least early next week, so it would not be surprising to see more improvements in the next update.

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