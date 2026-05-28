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Southeastern Louisiana University hires new Director of Athletic Bands, Associate Director of Bands
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has a new Director of Athletic Bands, the school announced Thursday.
Stephen Morman, previously at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, will also serve as the school's Associate Director of Bands.
Morman served as a graduate assistant at USC, where he was finishing his Doctor of Musical Arts degree, after a nine-year tenure as both an associate director of bands and director of bands at Athens High School in Athens, Texas
“Mr. Morman is also a collegiate and professional football enthusiast, who is looking forward to helping enhance the gameday environment at Southeastern through his work with the athletic bands,” Music and Performing Arts Interim Department Head Logan Place said.
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